Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.