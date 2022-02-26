Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.88.
Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
