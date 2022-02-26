Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Rocket Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.88.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.