Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $119.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.89. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

