Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 341,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,312,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PZZA stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -261.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

