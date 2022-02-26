Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on KULR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

In other KULR Technology Group news, CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $460,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of KULR Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $262,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,266 shares of company stock worth $1,329,388 in the last three months.

KULR Technology Group Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

