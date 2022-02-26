Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 57,460 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 10.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.