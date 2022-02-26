Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 80,403 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,403 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cutera were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Cutera by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.46 million, a P/E ratio of 544.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

