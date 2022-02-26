Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.