Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $8.50.
Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile
