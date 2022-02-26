Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

NYSE:ABB opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

