Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Centene by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Centene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after acquiring an additional 714,016 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

