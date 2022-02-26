Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,508,000 after buying an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 877,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 263,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,787,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after buying an additional 2,456,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

