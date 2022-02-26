Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.
In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
