Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after buying an additional 150,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 95,419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

