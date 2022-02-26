CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

CUBE opened at $49.73 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

