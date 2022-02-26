Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.