Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.
NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $18.88.
About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.