Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jasper Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NASDAQ JSPR opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,030,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

