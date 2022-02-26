Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Lowered to $30.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,684. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,754,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,107,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,366,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 336,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 285,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

