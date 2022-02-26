LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

