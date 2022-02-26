Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 735 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Matson were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $109.03 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $1,326,015.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,912. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

