Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.63% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

