Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,119 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.