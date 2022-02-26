Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $13,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Acushnet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 47,431 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acushnet stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

