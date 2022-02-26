Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00238393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003916 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001936 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

