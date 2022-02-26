Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 16 to SEK 17 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

