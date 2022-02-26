Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBP. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

