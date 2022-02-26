Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $2,000.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q1 2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $12.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $48.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $13.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $15.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $59.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,063.86.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,440.36 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,587.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,768.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 53.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

