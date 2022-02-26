Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Price Target Raised to €20.00 at Barclays

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

