John Bean Technologies Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NYSE:JBT opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.69 and its 200 day moving average is $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

