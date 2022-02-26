Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target at $302.00

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on QNTQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.53) to GBX 302 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

