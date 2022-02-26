SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets cut shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised SFL from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:SFL opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.89. SFL has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 536,360 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 113.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

