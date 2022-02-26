Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:BKH opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.
BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
