ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ODP opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.03. ODP has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $905,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ODP by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

