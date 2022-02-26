Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of CVI opened at $17.80 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.64.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

