StockNews.com Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DOOR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.25.

Shares of DOOR opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 721,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,087,000 after purchasing an additional 177,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 162,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

