Zacks: Analysts Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after buying an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,070 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

