Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $199.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $131.27 and a one year high of $185.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

