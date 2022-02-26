Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.85.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$15.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,737.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,277.78%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

