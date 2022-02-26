TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given a C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.45.

RNW stock opened at C$17.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.78. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

