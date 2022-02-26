Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perfomr rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.29 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$814.95 million and a P/E ratio of -39.17.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

