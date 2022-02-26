North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

