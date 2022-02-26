Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $92.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 33,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $2,650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

