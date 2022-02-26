Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,033 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

