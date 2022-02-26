Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias Sells 2,266 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $44,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

