Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CELZ stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creative Medical Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.36% of Creative Medical Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

