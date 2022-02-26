Datto (NYSE:MSP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.89.

MSP stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

