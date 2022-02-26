Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.79) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.