Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.15.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.86%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

