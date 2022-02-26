Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.15.
NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $99.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.