Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,760,000 after acquiring an additional 960,627 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,614,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 131,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 141,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

