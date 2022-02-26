Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $279,000 in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $25,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

