22,066 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,066 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after buying an additional 2,385,573 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,908,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,979,000 after buying an additional 2,211,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

