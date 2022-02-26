United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Cut to $203.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $231.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
UTHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average of $199.51. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38.
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
