United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Cut to $203.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $231.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average of $199.51. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $155.71 and a 1 year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

